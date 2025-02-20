Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 30.4% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 30.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.88). 19,404,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.26).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.47. The company has a market cap of £510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

