PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Michael K. Walton Sells 6,000 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PCAR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.46. 1,804,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,283. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,269,000 after purchasing an additional 362,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,767,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,997,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,509,000 after purchasing an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,189,000 after purchasing an additional 565,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
