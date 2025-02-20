Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TVGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 2,899,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

