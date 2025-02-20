MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells $1,002,617.40 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 11,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,002,617.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,529 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,320.54. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Richard Correia sold 6,982 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $630,963.34.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Richard Correia sold 6,410 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $571,964.30.

MoneyLion Price Performance

ML traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 319,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,498. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.29 million, a P/E ratio of 392.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 63.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.