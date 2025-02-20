Comparing Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFW and Territorial Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $29.39 million 1.45 $4.09 million $4.19 9.31 Territorial Bancorp $74.92 million 1.00 -$4.30 million ($0.50) -17.00

Profitability

FFW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Territorial Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FFW and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 14.99% N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp -5.74% -1.72% -0.20%

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FFW pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out -8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FFW and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 0.00 Territorial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Territorial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.89, indicating a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Summary

FFW beats Territorial Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; consumer loans; and multi-family mortgage, commercial business, construction, commercial real estate, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company is involved in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments comprising annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

