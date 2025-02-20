TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $395,100.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. The trade was a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
TTMI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 663,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,997. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $30.41.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
