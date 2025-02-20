TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $395,100.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. The trade was a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

TTMI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 663,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,997. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 176,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 145,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

