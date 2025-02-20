Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Innodata had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 14.57%. Innodata updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

INOD stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,630,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,401 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,223.37. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,806 shares of company stock worth $25,353,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INOD. Wedbush started coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

