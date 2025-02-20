Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 1,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $525.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lavoro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

