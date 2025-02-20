BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,738. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $309.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCML

About BayCom

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.