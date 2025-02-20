Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 91697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.
Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
