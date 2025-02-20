Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 91697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

