WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 86900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at WildBrain

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30.

In related news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 271,100 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$442,031.80. Insiders bought a total of 404,890 shares of company stock worth $647,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

Further Reading

