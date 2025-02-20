Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 34.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 34.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 378,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 521,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hemostemix Stock Up 34.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

