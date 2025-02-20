Medical Stocks To Consider – February 19th

Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Tempus AI, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Merck & Co., Inc., and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the healthcare industry, such as pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. Investors may choose to invest in medical stocks to capitalize on the growth potential of the healthcare sector or to diversify their investment portfolio with exposure to the healthcare market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $13.59 on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. 40,547,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,689,232. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $873.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $796.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $845.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $829.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,007,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $503.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.03. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $463.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,782,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $833.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,907,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $379.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85.

