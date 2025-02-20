Promising Toy Stocks To Consider – February 20th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Dollar Tree, Target, and Hasbro are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares in companies that manufacture toys and related children’s products. These industries typically see fluctuations based on trends and seasonal demand, particularly high during holiday seasons and new movie releases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,854,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,869,719. The firm has a market cap of $781.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $25.32 on Thursday, reaching $1,037.23. 1,087,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,900. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $973.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $928.24.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.01. 5,547,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average is $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Hasbro stock traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. 3,167,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

