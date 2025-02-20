Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 59,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

