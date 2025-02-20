Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 130,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 58,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honey Badger Silver news, Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 600,000 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

