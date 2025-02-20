Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 101,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 92,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

