Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – February 19th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of well-established, financially sound companies with a history of stable performance and strong market capitalization. Investors typically view blue chip stocks as safe and reliable investment options due to their track record of consistent earnings and dividends, making them less risky compared to other types of stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 4,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 6,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Read More