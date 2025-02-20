LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, Zacks reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 1,386,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,207. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

