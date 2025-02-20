BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. BigCommerce updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.4 %

BIGC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 813,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,894. The firm has a market cap of $526.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

