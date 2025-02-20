Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.57, but opened at $123.31. Freshpet shares last traded at $115.82, with a volume of 1,018,740 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Freshpet Stock Down 18.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,164.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

