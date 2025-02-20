The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

