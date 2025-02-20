Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $150.08 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flossbach Von Storch SE lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $150,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 48,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $301.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.44. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $216.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,368,814. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.