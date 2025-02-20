Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Stephens began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of MCW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,717. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,460.06. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

