Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.