Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas stock opened at $208.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.96. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $152.77 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

