Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VB opened at $248.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average of $241.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

