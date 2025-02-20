Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 42,071,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 77,025,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

