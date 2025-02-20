Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.550-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

