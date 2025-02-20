Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.550-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.
Community Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.29.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
