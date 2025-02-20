Wealth Alliance Has $17.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.