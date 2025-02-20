Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.580 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.38-$3.58 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.