Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $253,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

CB opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.45. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.