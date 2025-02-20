Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.48 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

