Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $8.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 481,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,123. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $598,147.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,708.30. This represents a 47.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 884.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

