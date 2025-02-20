Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shot up 100% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 336,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Should You Hold Nvidia Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buybacks Galore: 3 Mega-Caps Just Approved Billions in Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.