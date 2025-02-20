ING Groep NV Buys 132,607 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,607 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $61,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $271.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

