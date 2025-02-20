FibroGen’s (FGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 86,667,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.75. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

