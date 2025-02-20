O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $715,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $912,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,054 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $246.49 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

