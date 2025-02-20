Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 69.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $3,026,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,604,247.12. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $70,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,094.60. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,332 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,497 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,798 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 468,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

