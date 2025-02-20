Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,505 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $191.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $142.12 and a 12-month high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

