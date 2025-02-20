C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 2,305 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.21.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.