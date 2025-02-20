Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 5.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $69,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VHT opened at $269.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.71. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.