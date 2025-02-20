WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,190 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

