Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36,066 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after purchasing an additional 524,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $644.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.