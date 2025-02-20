Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 9,913 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,410,000 after purchasing an additional 422,954 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,789,000 after purchasing an additional 375,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,983,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

