WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

