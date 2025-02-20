Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.47.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $280.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,096.50 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,833,799 over the last 90 days. 17.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.