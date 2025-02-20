Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $1,114,105.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,818,277.61. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,182 shares of company stock worth $2,537,245 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $217.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $218.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.43 and its 200 day moving average is $168.04.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.