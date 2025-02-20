Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $36,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,099,861.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,396,678.40. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,778 shares of company stock worth $74,688,580. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.7 %

TEAM opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.16. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

