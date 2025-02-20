Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 126,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Select Medical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Select Medical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,403,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.